As Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Lowered Position; Hahn Capital Management Decreased Idex (IEX) Holding by $1.34 Billion

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (IEX) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 57,344 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.87 billion, down from 65,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $170.88. About 398,766 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.24; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. New (WFC) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 115,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 122,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 25.14M shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Suit Relating to ‘Misstatements and Omissions’ in Disclosures Related to Sales Practices — Bank; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180939: Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P.; Wells Fargo & Company; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company – WFC; 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 13/04/2018 – Verde Servicios Adds JPMorgan, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $110.74 million for 29.26 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news was published by 247Wallst.com which published an article titled: “4 Industrial and Chemicals Picks for Solid Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voting Cl C by 607 shares to 6,177 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

