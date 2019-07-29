As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Litman Gregory Asset Management Lowered Position by $365,904; Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $8.30 Million

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 17.24 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WAS FULLY ACCRUED AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 15.14M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/03/2018 – Artifical Intelligence (AI) Influence on Internet of Things (IoT) and Mesh Technology Transforming Tech Industry; 20/03/2018 – CBC Politics: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 27/03/2018 – Damian Collins, a member of parliament, last week requested Facebook to make available a senior executive to answer questions about the explosive story; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook After Dispute Over Ads; 17/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 02/04/2018 – ESTY MAKES STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 16/05/2018 – Despite Facebook’s aggressive stance on improving identification and removal of inappropriate content, the company admitted its artificial intelligence has a hard time finding hate speech

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15 million and $562.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Renaissance Tech Limited holds 3.86 million shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, Arizona-based fund reported 1,996 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj accumulated 30,000 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Citizens Northern Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,350 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 19.62 million shares. 20,506 were accumulated by Brown Capital Management Lc. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co holds 0.23% or 7,359 shares in its portfolio. Wildcat Cap Limited Liability reported 42,053 shares. Natixis invested 3.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barr E S And Company accumulated 1,672 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 8.33% or 15.75 million shares. Thomasville Fincl Bank reported 2,697 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Zebra Capital Limited Liability has 2,583 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Lesa Sroufe And Commerce holds 1,877 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Mngmt Mi stated it has 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 10,305 are held by Rosenbaum Jay D. Foster And Motley has invested 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 23,892 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold has 0.3% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 284,030 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.62% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kings Point Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,032 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 147,643 shares. Brandywine Managers Ltd has 10,000 shares. Yacktman Asset Ltd Partnership holds 2.02 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 216,200 shares. Sandhill Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cambridge Com has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 22,413 shares.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA) by 26,587 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $47.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Doubleline Total Return Tact (Etf) by 9,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Fund (Etf) (HYG).