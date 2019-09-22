As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Market Value Rose, Citizens & Northern Has Cut by $2.17 Million Its Holding; Garrison Bradford & Associates Cut Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) Position by $904,281 as Share Value Rose

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 6,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 18,390 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75 million, down from 24,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $169.65. About 599,112 shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Busy quarter for Odfjell SE in a continued challenging chemical tanker market; 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – INCREASED ITS EXPECTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO A TOTAL OF APPROXIMATELY $555 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Rev $925M; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q EPS $1.33; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Old Dominion Freight 1Q Net $109.3M; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Planned Executive Leadership Team Transition; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 87.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 46,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 6,828 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $323,000, down from 52,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.45 million shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP IS NO LONGER `TOO-BIG-TO-ENGAGE,’ WELLS FARGO SAYS; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS GEICO UNDERWRITING MARGINS ARE ‘PERFECTLY SATISFACTORY’ THIS YEAR THROUGH APRIL; MARKET SHARE GROWING; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 26/03/2018 – NATURAL ALTERNATIVES INTERNATIONAL – ON MARCH 20 , CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY WITH WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment

Citizens & Northern Corp, which manages about $179.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 3,911 shares to 14,817 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens & Northern Corp (NASDAQ:CZNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holt Capital Advisors Ltd Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bridges Investment reported 496,037 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt Inc owns 19,004 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Inc invested in 0.13% or 461,861 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 0.14% or 173,588 shares in its portfolio. 289,167 are owned by Ww Asset Management. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 23,803 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 237,463 shares. Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca reported 4.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.81% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12.39 million shares. Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Osborne Ptnrs Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 200,802 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Allstate stated it has 16,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.22 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. ODFL’s profit will be $172.81M for 19.64 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual EPS reported by Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings.