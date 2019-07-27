As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Share Value Declined, Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Force Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Copart (CPRT) by $1.33 Million

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 1.06M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Net $127.4M; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses. #fox5atl; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LONG-TERM BONDS ARE A TERRIBLE INVESTMENT AT ANYTHING CLOSE TO CURRENT RATES; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Announces $200 Billion Sustainable Financing Commitment; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Debt Securities Were $473B at March 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial Advsr stated it has 0.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.82% or 2.23 million shares in its portfolio. Finance Advisory Grp owns 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,322 shares. Olstein Cap LP reported 1.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pacifica Lc owns 11,435 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Washington Mngmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,000 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Co owns 681,800 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 20,358 shares in its portfolio. Arga Inv Lp holds 0.33% or 45,225 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 33,094 shares. Blair William Com Il has 254,904 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Mgmt reported 518 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) reported 12,582 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zuckerman Invest Group Inc Inc Llc owns 9,950 shares.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71B and $367.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (Etf) (VWO) by 36,921 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $64.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market (Etf) (VTI) by 5,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (Etf) (IVV).

