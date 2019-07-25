As Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Share Value Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Upped Position; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shares Rose While 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $11.92 Million

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 23,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,157 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.20M, up from 787,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 19.94M shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 02/05/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone® And Joint Health Education To The Wells Fargo Championship; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S ASSET CAP IS NOT HURTING BANK’S ABILITY TO GROW LOANS; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, Ignite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 48,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 482,338 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.94M, down from 530,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $285.48. About 368,910 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FB, FAF, AND FLT: Hagens Berman Alerts FB, FAF, and FLT to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Fleetcor Technologies Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc, California-based fund reported 18,178 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 223 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,243 shares stake. Meridian Mngmt has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 5.84% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 311,688 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Veritable Lp reported 2,241 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company owns 2,100 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc holds 0.03% or 1,020 shares. 12,914 are held by Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability. Parkside Bankshares has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 332,407 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 849,840 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.01% or 65 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55M for 27.03 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot holds 42,468 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kamunting Street Capital Mgmt Lp owns 105,000 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.73% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 353,266 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd reported 1.42% stake. Systematic Finance Mngmt LP accumulated 0.02% or 9,245 shares. Leisure Cap reported 13,785 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.74% or 72,146 shares. Moreover, Bell Savings Bank has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 633,737 shares. Haverford Tru has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 164,505 shares. Eagle Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 27.54M shares. Bluemar Capital Management Limited has 0.42% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Laurion Management LP accumulated 1.3% or 2.01 million shares. Davis has invested 2.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.