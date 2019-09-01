As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Rose, Holder Alta Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.37 Million; Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Stanley Capital Management Llc

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 39,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: Australia is backing a global plan to set tougher standards for Facebook and other social; 04/04/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 19/03/2018 – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: Misuse of Facebook User Data Is Unacceptable Violation of Citizens’ Privacy Rights; 11/04/2018 – Watch both days of Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg testifying before Congress:; 06/03/2018 – Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 21/03/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal and outlines steps to protect; 30/03/2018 – Facebook employees in an uproar over leaked memo, some call for aggressive action against leakers; 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 20/03/2018 – Calgary Hrld: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 28,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 862,737 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.69M, down from 891,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admits it collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund; 11/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $55; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 4.72 million shares. Portolan Mngmt Ltd holds 1.12% or 65,304 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.42% stake. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Communications invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marsico Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.02M shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 0.1% stake. 879,142 are held by Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Liability. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 778 shares in its portfolio. West Oak Limited Com holds 0.35% or 3,317 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 87,998 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt accumulated 1,975 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Milestone Group Inc Inc reported 2,149 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd holds 7.13% or 295,996 shares. Park Presidio Limited Liability Company accumulated 350,000 shares or 6.81% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 78,674 shares to 228,127 shares, valued at $43.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 58,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings.

