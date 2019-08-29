As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $778,918; Ensemble Capital Management Has Increased Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $2.10 Million

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 16,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 98,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 115,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 14.35 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 05/03/2018 Wells Fargo Selects Blackhawk Network to Expand its Go Far® Rewards Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180939: Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P.; Wells Fargo & Company; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Entered Into Agreement in Principle to Avoid Cost, Disruption of Further Litigation; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.84%; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 126,543 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12 million, up from 120,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $291.77. About 3.96 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 12/03/2018 – NETFLIX MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY CITRON RESEARCH; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 20/03/2018 – ‘The Crown’ producers apologize for royal show pay disparity; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Seatown Pte Ltd has invested 4.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pinnacle Fincl Prns Incorporated holds 0.41% or 14,363 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 743,801 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Evergreen Cap Lc reported 1,062 shares stake. Logan Mngmt Inc owns 88,324 shares. Nicholas Partners Lp stated it has 4,988 shares. California-based Tcw Group Inc has invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,933 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 78,716 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. California-based Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 115,709 were reported by Cap Fund. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 43,700 shares. Contour Asset Ltd Company has invested 6.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 37,995 shares to 275,519 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IEFA) by 79,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VB).