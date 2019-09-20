As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Has Boosted Position; Echo Street Capital Management Upped Position in American Campus Cmntys (ACC) by $15.71 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 177,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 8.04M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Rosy Results May Wilt in Weeks as Settlement Looms; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Co to Lead Innovation; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 159.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 341,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 556,459 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.69 million, up from 214,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 377,097 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has 265,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 508 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Earnest Partners Limited Liability has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Oppenheimer & Inc owns 17,462 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Communications holds 0.07% or 293,368 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 1.79 million shares. 701,396 are held by Heitman Real Estate Secs Limited Liability Company. 808,134 were accumulated by Prudential Fin Inc. 27,183 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd Company. State Street holds 7.34M shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 215,463 shares. Wright Invsts Ser Inc invested in 6,762 shares.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend S A by 214,785 shares to 324,259 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 29,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,897 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hi, How Are You Project and American Campus Communities Partner to Promote Mental Wellness among College Students across the Nation – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Housing Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Tepid As Investors Await Earnings Jolt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,945 shares to 37,461 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,714 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NexPoint Residential sells Sandy Springs apartment project for $101M – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Stock Is Doomed to Become the Next GE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “11 Most Aggressively Shorted Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Advisors holds 4,503 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And Com Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Salzhauer Michael reported 0.33% stake. Madison Investment Hldgs owns 8,459 shares. Fincl Advisory Group holds 5,422 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 54,921 were reported by Financial Bank Of The West. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 13,145 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc has 1.52% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ami Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 3.86% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rhenman And Partners Asset Mgmt Ab holds 5,272 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Carlson Mngmt stated it has 26,290 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 0.9% or 9,985 shares. Ims Management holds 19,807 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Lc reported 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sather Financial Grp owns 61,151 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio.