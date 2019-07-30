As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Bangor Savings Bank Trimmed Stake; Dorman Products (DORM) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Upped Holding by $6.59 Million as Shares Declined

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 6,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,939 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 13,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 7.00M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Seritage Growth Properties; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 19/04/2018 – Atkore International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 12/04/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dorman Products Inc (DORM) by 1640.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 74,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,440 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 4,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dorman Products Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 12.89% or $10.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.23. About 393,321 shares traded or 149.21% up from the average. Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has risen 26.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DORM News: 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Sheriff’s deputies in #Palmdale are also responding to reports of an active shooter at Manzanita; 09/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: The #FBI raided the office of President Trump’s personal lawyer, seizing records on many topics,; 13/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dorman Products, Arch Capital Group, Acacia Communications,; 11/05/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: There are now reports of a possible school shooting at TWO school in CA – a high school and an; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Net $30.6M; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Rev $227.3M; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 23/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Governor Haslam, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Dorman Products to Expand in Portland; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 01/05/2018 – Dorman Products 1Q Adj EPS 96c

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 3 (IEI) by 3,695 shares to 254,843 shares, valued at $31.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 19,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 481,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 10.08 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.3% to $0.51; Increases Buyback by 350M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arvest Commercial Bank Trust Division owns 268,993 shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc reported 23,380 shares. Connors Investor invested in 1.69% or 257,419 shares. Howe Rusling holds 106,255 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. 33,854 were reported by Sandy Spring Bank. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited owns 26,574 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 52,792 shares stake. Griffin Asset Management holds 229,034 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Fdx Advisors holds 0.26% or 134,139 shares. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Crestwood Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 10.25M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Causeway Mgmt Lc owns 1.85M shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. 105,903 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Investment Management. Colorado-based Amg Tru Comml Bank has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DORM shares while 69 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 25.64 million shares or 4.24% less from 26.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com Ny holds 11,422 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 4,366 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,020 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 224,320 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 10,900 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) for 12,338 shares. 24,970 are owned by Minerva Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 7,600 shares. Prudential Inc owns 46,961 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 0% or 16,580 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 39,571 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 17,572 shares. 3 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability. Bb&T Lc stated it has 2,619 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 264,294 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) by 191,402 shares to 470,224 shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 89,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,928 shares, and cut its stake in Spire Inc.

More notable recent Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dorman Products, and Veoneer Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 69% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dorman Products, Inc. Announces Expansion and Extension of Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 02/25/2019: W,DORM,CRI,AN – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ROAN, SOHU, CYOU and GDI among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.