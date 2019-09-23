As Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lifted by $515,590 Its Stake; Dish Network Class A (DISH) Position Raised by New South Capital Management Inc

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 10,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,291 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 29,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.45 million shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo hunts for mis-selling victims after $1bn fine; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Calls on Fed Chairman Powell to Commit to a Public Vote on Wells Fargo’s Remediation Plans; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 09/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO BANK ANALYST MIKE MAYO SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO says sales practices review ‘virtually complete’

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (DISH) by 48.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 608,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.21M, up from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 4.11 million shares traded or 44.17% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.3% or 3.14 million shares. 6.90 million are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 1,440 shares. Qv Invsts Inc owns 840,407 shares. Financial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has invested 0.58% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fil Limited has 9.68M shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 9,410 shares. Washington Tru holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 87,461 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 12,681 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company accumulated 15,700 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 10,520 are owned by Gould Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca. 19.79 million are owned by Boston Prtnrs. 30.94 million were accumulated by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept has 8,759 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Madison Invest Inc owns 8,459 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo market execs talk growth in Triangle, rate cuts and recession – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VUG) by 4,598 shares to 221,394 shares, valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etfs/Usa by 9,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,672 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 was bought by Ortolf Tom A. The insider DEFRANCO JAMES bought $9.35M.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Meredith Corp. (MDP) Reaches Multi-Year Distribution Agreement With DISH Network (DISH) – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: DISH, W – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: DISH, MRTX, RMBS – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crown Castle: This Dividend Payout Will Likely Get Hiked Soon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.