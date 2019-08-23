As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Foster & Motley Decreased by $303,792 Its Position; Cypress Capital Management Maintains Holding in Analog Devices (ADI)

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 8,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 2.54 million shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 6,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 66,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 73,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 13.53M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Vote Against 6 of Wells Fargo’s 12 Directors, Including CEO Timothy Sloan; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, American Express and Exxon Mobil – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.58 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7,207 shares to 56,941 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 10,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Investors owns 27.83 million shares. Aspen Mngmt stated it has 15,202 shares. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rafferty Asset Management Llc has 0.65% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 11.63 million shares stake. Neville Rodie Shaw holds 147,643 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Kenmare Capital Partners Ltd Llc holds 1.61% or 26,600 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Limited Co stated it has 126,762 shares. Gulf Intl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 1.06M shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division invested in 0.21% or 31,470 shares. Moreover, King Luther has 0.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il holds 239,001 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co stated it has 20,101 shares. Iowa Savings Bank invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $540.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,503 shares to 176,858 shares, valued at $20.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,107 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).