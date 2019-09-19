As Wells Fargo Company (WFC) Share Value Rose, Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lifted Stake by $2.35 Million; Lvw Advisors Cut Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $331,000

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 60.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 2,134 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215,000, down from 5,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $111.84. About 1.48M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 4Q GDP COULD BE SLIGHTLY WEAKER, DOESN’T CHANGE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-2 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo Company (WFC) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 49,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 114,576 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, up from 64,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 11.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N HAS NO PLANS TO STOP LENDING TO GUNMAKERS, SAYS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 22/05/2018 – Banc of California at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Comptroller: OCC Assesses $500 Million Penalty Against Wells Fargo, Orders Restitution for Unsafe or Unsound Practices

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.56 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $361.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 7,973 shares to 33,846 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 19,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.21% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has 0.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 15.33M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 0.05% stake. 36,657 were accumulated by Qs Investors Limited Com. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 226,797 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 169 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 85,920 shares. 284,294 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Aviva Pcl holds 0.2% or 295,656 shares. 37,773 were reported by Df Dent And Inc. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Franklin Inc reported 0.06% stake. Salem Inv Counselors invested in 256,982 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Westchester Mgmt has 52 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt owns 38,433 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About SM Energy Companyâ€™s (NYSE:SM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: How Low Will The Fed Go? – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Altria Shares Hit 52-Week Low After India Bans E-Cigarettes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “NexPoint Residential sells Sandy Springs apartment project for $101M – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo hires former BofA exec for leadership role in technology – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “By the numbers: The Triangle’s biggest banks of 2019 – Triangle Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo no longer a Buy at UBS – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Low rates deliver hit to Wells Fargo income – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $981.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust I (NYSE:PDM) by 99,973 shares to 154,133 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,507 shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).