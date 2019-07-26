As Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shares Declined, Holder Litman Gregory Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Colgate (CL) Shareholder Everett Harris & Company Cut Its Position

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 18.63 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – ENTERED CONSENT ORDERS WITH OCC AND CFPB THAT ADDRESS MATTERS RELATED TO CO’S COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 26/04/2018 – GATX Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Series 2018-ZM0584 & Series 2018-ZM0585; 07/05/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 9,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.75 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 3.97M shares traded or 24.27% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.71 billion and $367.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets (Etf) (VEA) by 26,587 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $47.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Fund (Etf) (HYG) by 5,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (Etf) (IWM).

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corporation Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 36,950 shares to 113,275 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Class A (BRKA) by 4 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

