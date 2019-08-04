As Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Regents Of The University Of California Has Upped Holding by $887,194; Endurant Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Icon Plc (ICLR) by $8.12 Million as Stock Value Rose

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 36,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 18,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 24/04/2018 – All 12 Wells Fargo director nominees elected, pay approved; 10/05/2018 – WFC SEES 2018 ASSET CAP NET INCOME IMPACT LESS THAN $100M; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Massive Home-Lending Arm Shuffles Top Lieutenants

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Icon Plc (ICLR) by 145.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 59,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% . The institutional investor held 100,874 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, up from 41,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $154.41. About 170,112 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials

More notable recent ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICON acquires MolecularMD – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ICLR or HQY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Icon: One Of The Best Picks Among CROs – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICON Awarded Clinical Research Team of the Year and Best in Health Economics and Outcomes Research – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICON Announces the Appointment of Ms. Julie O’Neill to Board of Directors and Confirms the Retirement of Professor Dermot Kelleher and Mr. Declan McKeon as Non-Executive Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,947 shares to 66,997 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 59,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,344 shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.