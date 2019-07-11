As Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Stock Value Declined, Regents Of The University Of California Has Lifted Its Stake; Macys (M) Shares Declined While Mackenzie Financial Lowered by $2.51 Million Its Holding

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 18,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 18,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 11.99M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Co to Lead Innovation; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Clearing Services Adds Nutrien, Cuts Grainger: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Sloan Raise Shows Wells Fargo Still Lacks Accountability: Gadfly; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 104,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 245,143 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 349,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 4.73 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten and Downgrades Two Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE14; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q EPS 45C; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – AN AUGMENTED REALITY FURNITURE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO MACY’S APP WITH A ROLLOUT BEGINNING IN APRIL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The North Carolina-based Verity Asset Management has invested 0.24% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Endurance Wealth Incorporated owns 27,329 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 32,772 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas holds 2.88% or 485,686 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company owns 231 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bahl Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 1.02M shares. 284,030 are held by Bridgeway Mgmt. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.41% or 3.20M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd accumulated 1.51M shares or 0.46% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 72,115 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Burney holds 17,706 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Service reported 257,419 shares. Pitcairn has 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 975,790 shares to 981,040 shares, valued at $162.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 3,983 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $141.75M for 11.59 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

