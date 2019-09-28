As Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Shares Rose, Holder Regents Of The University Of California Has Cut Holding by $850,982; As Agnico (AEM) Share Price Rose, Holder Tobam Cut by $5.05 Million Its Position

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $857,000, down from 36,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FIRST-QUARTER OPERATING RESULTS WOULD BE A “REASONABLE ESTIMATE” OF BERKSHIRE’S NORMALIZED EARNINGS POWER; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 22/03/2018 – OMERS Infrastructure Announces Agreement to Acquire Leeward Renewable Energy; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Dividend

Tobam decreased its stake in Agnico (AEM) by 14.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam sold 98,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 569,782 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.28 million, down from 668,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Agnico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 1.94 million shares traded or 24.31% up from the average. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2018; 26/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES 1Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE REITERATED FOR 2018; 05/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS – PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

