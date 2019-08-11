As Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Salem Capital Management Raised Stake; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Decreased Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $101.67 Million

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – MOVES-Wells Fargo names new senior VP for American Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED AS DIRECTORS 12 NOMINEES NAMED IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 26/04/2018 – Emma: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN SHREWSBERRY SAYS CARD FEES FELL BY $43 MILLION DUE TO NEW ACCOUNTING METHODS

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 868,951 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.34 million, down from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 16,017 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Randolph Com Incorporated has invested 6.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Causeway Cap Management Limited Com owns 1.66M shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 590,277 shares. Sequoia Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.22% or 126,433 shares. Moreover, Livingston Group Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Management) has 1.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,429 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Co invested in 2.88 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. Amp Capital Investors Ltd stated it has 2.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bankshares Tru holds 8,941 shares. United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset Management Limited has invested 1.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clean Yield Group invested in 1.16% or 24,361 shares. West Oak Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 10,800 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc accumulated 0.51% or 15,412 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc reported 0.06% stake.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" on August 05, 2019

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $59.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 1.62M shares to 32.85 million shares, valued at $854.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 19,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wells Fargo declares $0.43 dividend, adds to buyback – Seeking Alpha" on October 23, 2018