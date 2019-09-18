As Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Market Valuation Rose, Regents Of The University Of California Has Cut by $850,982 Its Holding; As Entegra Financial (ENFC) Share Price Rose, Holder Walthausen & Company Trimmed Its Position

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Entegra Financial Corp (ENFC) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 25,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.98% . The institutional investor held 35,753 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 61,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Entegra Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 8,334 shares traded. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 2.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC)

Regents Of The University Of California decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California sold 18,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,106 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $857,000, down from 36,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 17.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q FIGURES MAY CHANGE DUE TO REGULATORY PROBES; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG TV SHOW; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heartland accumulated 297,185 shares. Country Bankshares stated it has 2.64% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Virtu Fincl Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 15,050 shares. Central Bankshares Tru Company holds 288 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 61,856 shares. Sun Life Fincl has 3,282 shares. Birinyi Assocs has 5,795 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Firefly Value Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 6.23% or 1.12M shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Zacks Invest Management holds 1.42% or 1.46 million shares. Lynch In, Indiana-based fund reported 116,952 shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt invested in 107,828 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Dana Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,042 shares. Mairs And reported 2.32M shares. Shell Asset holds 0.67% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 643,679 shares.

