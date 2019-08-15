As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Creative Planning Has Trimmed Its Holding; Nea Management Company Stake in Endologix (ELGX) Has Lowered by $13.45 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 177,042 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 18,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 513,107 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, down from 531,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.41. About 16.29 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 02/04/2018 – ASURE BUYS EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO FROM WELLS FARGO; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q FIGURES MAY CHANGE DUE TO REGULATORY PROBES; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Ready to Grow Auto-Lending Business (Video); 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – Emerging FX Most Vulnerable in Wells Fargo’s Trade-War Playbook

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 10,652 shares to 112,488 shares, valued at $7.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.53M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.12 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 147,643 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 38,441 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Private Trust Na holds 0.77% or 76,680 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Lc has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,750 shares. Grisanti Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Private Ocean Lc owns 5,073 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Security Trust holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,304 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 0.94% or 10,305 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd reported 13,702 shares. Michigan-based Monroe Financial Bank And Tru Mi has invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). M&T Commercial Bank Corporation has invested 0.34% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cognios Capital Lc stated it has 27,901 shares. Central Commercial Bank holds 0% or 288 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Harris Associates LP has invested 1.15% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa holds 0.17% or 24,425 shares in its portfolio.

