As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Lourd Capital Has Boosted by $6.80 Million Its Stake; Prudential Plc Raised Its Terex (TEX) Holding by $362,700; Shares Declined

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% . The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.33M, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 999,525 shares traded or 1.72% up from the average. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Terex Corporation Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on February 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Steve Filipov, President of Terex Cranes, to Leave Terex – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Terex – Buying After The Breakdown – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 824,689 shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $126.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 179,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,402 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 1 sale for $43.59 million activity. SHEEHAN JOHN D also bought $13,067 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares. $2,302 worth of stock was bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Friday, August 16. Marcato Capital Management LP had sold 1.60 million shares worth $43.70M on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold TEX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 61.07 million shares or 3.43% less from 63.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.06 million were reported by Financial Bank Of New York Mellon. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 184,971 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 404,109 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 17,640 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0% or 342 shares in its portfolio. Prudential accumulated 1.18 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Nordea Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). New England Mngmt Inc has invested 0.45% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 331,842 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 8,007 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 216 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 88,781 shares or 0% of all its holdings.