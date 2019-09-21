As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Lifted Holding; As General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose, Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.08 Million

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 30.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc sold 40,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 90,376 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, down from 130,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 3.06 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 27,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 291,678 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.80 million, up from 264,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.25M shares traded or 51.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $12.2 BLN, DOWN $86 MLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $1bn to settle auto and mortgage abuse allegations; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q EPS $1.12; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Accused Of Endangering Minnesota Family In Victim Protection Program — MarketWatch

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $733.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,600 shares to 186,755 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 32,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,132 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Bank hires new execs as it readies for retail launch in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Wells Fargo fined by Mass. watchdog for lack of registrations – Boston Business Journal” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability owns 109,916 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Denali Advisors, a California-based fund reported 308,700 shares. 518,959 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. 40,069 are held by Montag A & Assocs Inc. 71,303 are owned by Yhb Advsr. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67,783 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guardian Investment Mgmt reported 1.08% stake. 16,419 are held by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 120,924 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 119,060 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Ltd owns 70,029 shares. Cap Invest Counsel holds 0.81% or 47,420 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.