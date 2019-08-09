As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose, Clark Estates Lifted by $1.44 Million Its Holding; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Upped Holding in Disney (DIS) by $461,205 as Stock Price Rose

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 41.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,170 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 10,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 14.02M shares traded or 53.76% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS SEGMENT LED BY ALAN HORN, CHAIRMAN, WALT DISNEY STUDIOS, REMAINS VIRTUALLY SAME; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.19 million, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 20.01 million shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 06/03/2018 – THE WALKING COMPANY HOLDINGS – WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50 MLN IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING TO SUPPORT OPS; 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 90,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 88,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,561 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox owns 81.81 million shares for 3.25% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tdam Usa reported 112,870 shares. Beacon Financial Group Inc owns 131,254 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Inv Mngmt has invested 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Piedmont Invest stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aviance Mngmt Ltd Company owns 17 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.61% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Bartlett And Limited Liability invested in 103,593 shares or 0.19% of the stock. National Registered Advisor holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 25,858 shares. Burns J W Inc New York stated it has 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 51,596 are owned by Atria Ltd Liability Com. Communication Of Virginia Va accumulated 15,096 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0.05% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 13,426 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Field And Main Comml Bank has 1.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,861 shares. Churchill Corporation stated it has 91,057 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management invested in 0.73% or 1.27 million shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.63% or 109,497 shares. 80,000 are owned by Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Company. Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct holds 2.62% or 143,904 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 90,246 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.47% or 75,011 shares. First City Mngmt invested in 4,264 shares. Venator Capital owns 50,201 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Co holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 94,850 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 2.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Highlander Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.71% stake. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 68,971 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corporation has 0.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.