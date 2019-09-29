As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Boys Arnold & Co Has Decreased by $436,771 Its Stake; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Increased Stake in Unilever N V (UN) by $667,140

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 31,564 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, down from 40,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47M shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts: Report; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS INC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: ‘Another Step Forward’ to Rebuild Trust; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Accrual Cuts 1Q Net by $800M, or 16c/Share; 08/05/2018 – RPM International Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – In 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledge widespread issues with sales practices in its retail bank; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Wells Fargo’s Commercial Loan Servicer Ratings

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 11,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 474,042 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.78 million, up from 462,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.02. About 990,350 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Setback for Theresa May after Unilever moves base from UK; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 02/05/2018 – Unilever to Consult Investors After Strong Dissent on Pay Policy; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Management Inc owns 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Frontier Mngmt owns 592,005 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Nbt National Bank N A stated it has 67,192 shares. Missouri-based Bank & Trust has invested 0.44% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Invesco Ltd reported 29.00 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 87,745 shares. New England Rech Mngmt holds 0.39% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 12,250 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 498,867 shares. Golub Grp Limited Liability Com holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 674,855 shares. Torray Limited Liability Co has 1.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 73,734 are owned by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0.09% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 27,722 shares. Private Asset Management Inc has 93,163 shares. The Nebraska-based America First Inv Llc has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Deltec Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.06% or 6,160 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Airlines, Chipotle, GM, Wells Fargo, More – Benzinga” on September 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wall Street drops; White House considers delisting Chinese companies – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Charlotte-based exec chosen to help lead new group at Wells Fargo – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Expect Bank of America Stock to Stay Rangebound for Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $688.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,594 shares to 34,083 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).