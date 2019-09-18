As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Its Position; Vantage Investment Partners Trimmed Its Position in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm (CM) as Share Price Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 210,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.65 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.59M, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 13.80 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Wells Fargo Conference on May 8; Webcast Available; 23/05/2018 – Elizabeth Campbell: #MUNILAND SCOOP: Wells Fargo dismisses bankers in struggling muni-bond division; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES KAVOUR,LLODRA MORTGAGE FINANCE GROUP CO-HEADS

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm (CM) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 15,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 79,148 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, down from 95,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.47. About 704,607 shares traded or 46.26% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 9.00 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 10,221 shares to 97,456 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 4,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,274 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).