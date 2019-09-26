As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Lourd Capital Boosted by $6.80 Million Its Position; Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Stock Value Declined While Landscape Capital Management Trimmed by $1.03 Million Its Position

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44 million, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 16.86M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 06/04/2018 – Rival banks applauded U.S. watchdog on 2016 Wells Fargo settlement -emails; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 05/04/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Wells Fargo laid off several dozen traders and other staffers this week. More cuts may be coming as; 19/04/2018 – US regulators to hit Wells Fargo with $1bn fine; 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB & OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS ON PAST PRACTICES ON SOME AUTOMOBILE COLLATERAL PROTECTION INSURANCE POLICIES

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) by 72.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 93,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 34,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $408,000, down from 128,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Retail Pptys Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 972,973 shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q Rev $124.8M; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 17/05/2018 – RPAI Adds Sephora To Downtown Crown In Gaithersburg, MD; 19/04/2018 DJ Retail Properties of America Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPAI); 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.26 per share. RPAI's profit will be $55.54M for 11.93 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.54M for 11.93 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 10,020 shares to 16,537 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 75,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).