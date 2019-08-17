As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Rose, Holder American Assets Investment Management Increased Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Lowered Its Position

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 6,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 45,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 51,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST

American Assets Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.34M, up from 980,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Memo: Four Top Risk Management Executives to Retire; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 13/04/2018 – More Wells Fargo Advisors Jump Ship — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S JOHN SILVIA ENDS INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 11.99 million shares. First Lp has 1.44 million shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc reported 3.37% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Asset Mngmt accumulated 33,570 shares. The California-based Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eagle Asset accumulated 2.22 million shares. 33,361 are held by Smithfield. Fayez Sarofim & has 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 510,637 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc has 42,449 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 1.84% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Park Avenue Lc has 14,724 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank Company reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp holds 231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miller Invest Limited Partnership reported 37,763 shares stake. Edgemoor Advsr owns 7,224 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,081 shares to 41,067 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 53,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).