As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Declined, Wms Partners Has Lowered by $1.20 Million Its Holding; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Price Rose While Alpha Windward Has Trimmed by $560,012 Its Holding

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 64.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 2,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,628 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 4,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $231.19. About 790,998 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry; 08/03/2018 – Linde, Praxair expect bids for planned divestitures this month; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 25,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 41,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 18.56M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting; 08/05/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 10.14 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Fincl owns 59,820 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fred Alger Management has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 341,891 shares. Summit Asset Ltd Co holds 12,774 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 15,185 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company owns 8.91 million shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc accumulated 0.07% or 33,094 shares. Maryland-based Edgemoor Advisors Inc has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 11,200 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cypress Gp Inc owns 0.28% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 28,296 shares. Arrow Financial Corp invested in 0.14% or 12,891 shares. Sequent Asset Lc owns 39,131 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Loudon Investment Mgmt Llc reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 13,380 shares to 13,737 shares, valued at $480,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO).

