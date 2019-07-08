As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Declined, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Decreased by $1.66 Million Its Stake; Marsico Capital Management Position In Cognex (CGNX) Was Has Boosted

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 34,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,122 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, down from 223,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 3.07 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 12/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference May 8

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 19,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,768 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 83,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 332,818 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc owns 6.69M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Howe & Rusling owns 0.89% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 106,255 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Earnest reported 102,344 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership reported 6,415 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 7,791 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nbt Bancorporation N A New York has 0.94% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fiera Corp invested in 57,554 shares. Liberty Cap Management Incorporated owns 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,165 shares. 2.23 million were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Corporation. 135,679 are owned by Greenwood Gearhart. Main Street Ltd Company invested in 0.36% or 23,500 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt stated it has 31,490 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 13,547 shares to 53,015 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 138,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 338,275 shares to 51,040 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,779 shares, and cut its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs reported 17,482 shares. Td Asset holds 0% or 52,371 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 665,801 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.34M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 19,082 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 7,864 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 249,279 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability owns 13,395 shares. Raymond James And Associates reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 268,280 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 1,304 shares or 0.01% of the stock.