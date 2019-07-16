As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Continental Advisors Has Lowered by $2.88 Million Its Position; West Pharmaceutical Svcs C (WST) Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Boosted Its Stake

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 42.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 60,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,960 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, down from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 21.51 million shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 09/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – As a San Francisco Fed official, Williams was the regulator most directly responsible for overseeing embattled bank Wells Fargo; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C (WST) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 6,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,911 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21M, up from 122,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Svcs Inc C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.2. About 37,505 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 29.23% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.82, REV VIEW $1.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – West to Showcase DAIKYO PLASCAP® RUV One-Step Press-Fit Vial Closure Solution at PDA Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 HEALTHPRIZE & WEST EXTEND CONNECTED HEALTH PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – GAMIDA CELL APPOINTS SHAI LANKRY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WST); 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

