As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Boys Arnold & Co Upped Its Position; Bragg Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Position in General Electric Co (GE)

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.80 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Enters into Consent Orders with OCC and CFPB; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million — Bank; 12/03/2018 – Abbot Downing Launches Institute for Family Culture With Focus on Family Business Transitions and Social Impact Analysis; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,720 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 191,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 30.27 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S; 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 12/03/2018 – GE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION DETAILED IN REGULATORY FILING; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 02/04/2018 – VERITAS TO BUY GE HEALTHCARE’S VALUE-BASED CARE UNIT FOR $1.05B; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bankshares stated it has 0.42% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ckw Financial Grp reported 5,600 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 53,029 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Granite Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 82,105 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.42% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 289.37M shares. Ashfield Limited Co, California-based fund reported 164,952 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 50,060 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt accumulated 103,780 shares. Virginia-based Alexandria Ltd has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Princeton Strategies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Overbrook Management reported 61,962 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 34,555 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap holds 365,176 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

