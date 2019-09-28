As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Smead Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $9.10 Million; Sageworth Trust Co Upped Merck & Co. Cmn (MRK) Stake by $628,476

Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. Cmn (MRK) by 838.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co bought 7,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 8,475 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $711,000, up from 903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.91. About 7.18M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 29/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 02/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Develop Abituzumab in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 193,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47M, up from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.43B market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network Adds Nutrien: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Noninterest Income $12.24B; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo settles securities fraud suit for $480m; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 09/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: US consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting; 16/03/2018 – Feds expand probe into Wells Fargo sales practices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Planning Advisors Lc holds 31,998 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communications invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bainco Investors reported 1.94% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability Com has 0.54% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Carroll Associates holds 0.22% or 29,712 shares. 17,753 are held by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. 73,192 were reported by Garland Cap Management. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 10,221 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Shapiro Capital Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1.15 million shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc has 3,782 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Dupont invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,169 shares. 3,904 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 704,609 shares.

Sageworth Trust Co, which manages about $844.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 5,760 shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $163.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,264 shares to 133,151 shares, valued at $22.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 108,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,874 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).