As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Plancorp Increased Position by $402,038; As Annaly Capital Mgmt. (NLY) Valuation Declined, Garrison Bradford & Associates Trimmed Its Position

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Mgmt. (NLY) by 46.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 46,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $422,000, down from 86,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Mgmt. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 7.84M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.54. About 3.49M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in TCP Capital; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – Bemis Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Directors Win Easily Despite Criticisms; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS ALL 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DES MOINES, IOWA; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 11,952 shares to 7,663 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,601 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Lc owns 349,832 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cullen Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 390,930 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Services has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Loomis Sayles & Com Lp reported 32,201 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Greatmark Prtn Inc holds 130,710 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 63,347 shares. Greylin Mangement Incorporated invested in 109,071 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The California-based Grassi Invest Mgmt has invested 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Amg National Bank holds 40,006 shares. Lincoln National owns 34,489 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Continental Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 70,357 shares or 1.88% of the stock. 26,699 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards. First City Capital Management holds 0.56% or 14,010 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Fallon Katherine Beirne bought 2,780 shares worth $24,936. Green Anthony C also bought $478,000 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares. 300,000 shares valued at $2.89M were bought by KEYES KEVIN on Monday, May 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield holds 1,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 654,807 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Glenmede Tru Communication Na reported 10,127 shares. Colony Gru Lc reported 28,384 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab accumulated 244,895 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedgewood Prtn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 984 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Axa accumulated 37,280 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 33.11M shares or 2.73% of the stock. Intl Inc invested in 0% or 23,588 shares. Barr E S Company reported 0.02% stake. Neuberger Berman Lc has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Massachusetts Svcs Ma holds 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 3.80 million shares.

Analysts await Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. NLY’s profit will be $363.86 million for 8.73 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.