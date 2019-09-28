As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has Cut by $5.00 Million Its Position; General Mills (GIS) Stake Increased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 106,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 45,301 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 151,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81M shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY APPROVED WITH 92 PERCENT SUPPORT FROM INVESTORS; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Declares Dividend of 39c; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 7944% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 23,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 24,132 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Coastline Tru has 0.35% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 45,290 shares. Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Brookstone Capital invested in 0.15% or 48,435 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% or 5,400 shares. Goelzer Inv accumulated 0.06% or 12,750 shares. 47.17 million are held by Vanguard Gp. Dana Inv stated it has 0.64% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Old Bancorporation In invested in 0.15% or 56,016 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Lc invested 0.28% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 1,019 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. 97,386 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman Co. New York-based Arrow Fin has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Burney has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Associated Banc has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 100 shares, valued at $189,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,297 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dj Select Dividend Ind (DVY).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “IPO Fever, Big Auto Blues, and the Future of Self-Driving – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Kraft Heinz’s Second-Largest Investor Dumps 25 Million Shares – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 20th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills: Assessing The 3.6% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo poaches BNY Mellon’s Scharf for CEO – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Information – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon taps insiders as interim CEO, chairman – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 27, 2019.