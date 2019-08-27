As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Position by $469,248; Mastercard (MA) Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Cut Position as Market Value Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 292,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, up from 282,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 12.57 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Ready to Grow Auto-Lending Business (Video); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo could face as much as $1 billion in fines; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N EXPECTS $4 BILLION IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019 – INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO NAMES DAVID MARKS TO LEAD COMMERCIAL CAPITAL OPS; 13/05/2018 – EISMAN SAYS HE’S STILL SHORT WELLS FARGO; 16/03/2018 – Federal Probe Expands to Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $276.59. About 1.67M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.47 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.36% stake. Hillsdale Investment holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 670 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Inc accumulated 62,414 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Zweig holds 167,253 shares or 4.38% of its portfolio. 48,967 are owned by Leuthold Group Limited Co. Moreover, Meritage Portfolio has 2.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 88,207 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Security National reported 13,972 shares. Alleghany De holds 185,000 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning invested 0.32% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 900 are held by Lipe Dalton. Carret Asset Management Lc has 17,528 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Lc owns 10,021 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 36,970 were accumulated by Harvey Investment Limited Liability Corp. Parsec has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 17,825 shares to 60,745 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,955 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).