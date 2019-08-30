As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, First Republic Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $779,808; Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut Its V F (VFC) Stake as Share Price Declined

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 39.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 902,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.93M, down from 2.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 1.07M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 16,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 717,012 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65M, up from 700,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 12.78M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO: 2018 CCAR PROCESS IS `VERY BUSINESS AS USUAL’; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 176,320 shares to 4.29 million shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 24,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $500.76 million for 15.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Management has invested 1.82% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 34,419 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Montag A has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 4,246 were accumulated by First Manhattan Company. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 130,769 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 11,803 shares. 25,947 are held by Blue Chip Ptnrs. Vantage Inv Partners has 0.9% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 111,612 shares. Tower (Trc) invested in 7,733 shares. Strs Ohio holds 69,419 shares. Veritable LP stated it has 10,033 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 2.53 million shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Nippon Life Glob Americas accumulated 40,510 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.84M shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 211,054 shares to 58,299 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 232,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569,613 shares, and cut its stake in America First Multifamily In (NASDAQ:ATAX).