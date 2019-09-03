As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Bank Of The West Lowered Its Holding; As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 418.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.18M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 61,850 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 55.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 72,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 57,991 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 130,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 4.35M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 08/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO ANALYST MARCI RYVICKER SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Warren Buffett says Wells Fargo’s was slow to stop bad behavior in its company but it’s an overall good business; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market, says Wells Fargo Securities; 09/03/2018 – MATCH GROUP INC MTCH.O : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $42; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo CEO Sloan says bank is poised to boost auto lending – Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,076 shares to 77,715 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 24,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16 billion for 9.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo cutting 400 jobs in Shoreview – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 23,621 shares. Ejf Cap Llc owns 10,000 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.88% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability owns 467,218 shares. Iowa Financial Bank has 2.34% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 105,728 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 18,444 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability stated it has 252,742 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 1.25 million shares stake. Engines Lc holds 0% or 7,662 shares. Wright Ser Incorporated holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 38,969 shares. Wallace Cap Inc holds 0.05% or 7,449 shares. Monarch Capital Management holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 39,578 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated has 1.96% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 37,416 shares. Oakworth Cap has 12,124 shares. Channing Capital Management reported 0.3% stake.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 202,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32M shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Boston Prtnrs reported 830,398 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Group has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Tensile Cap Management Lc invested in 161,700 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 165,318 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division holds 52 shares. State Street reported 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Johnson Inv Counsel has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Wesbanco Natl Bank reported 10,623 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser has invested 0.18% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus accumulated 0% or 4,300 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 2.26 million shares. Moreover, Lpl Finance Limited Liability has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).