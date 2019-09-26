As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lourd Capital Lifted Its Stake; Fairpointe Capital Maintains Holding in Molson Coors Brewing (TAP)

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.84M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF $21.9 BLN, DOWN FROM $22.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 61,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.14M, up from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $56.66. About 107,643 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) by 204,179 shares to 7.86M shares, valued at $88.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 196,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 19,740 shares. Auxier Asset holds 107,864 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce owns 4,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hayek Kallen holds 39,961 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc holds 220 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% or 958,786 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 4,983 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Raymond James Finance Ser Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 99,400 are owned by Omers Administration Corp. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 11,283 shares. Jnba Advsrs stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). 7,237 were reported by Gateway Advisers Limited Co.

