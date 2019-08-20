As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position; Proffitt & Goodson Has Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $273.41. About 1.23 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 14.34 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Floater Certificates, Series 2018-XM0638; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMajority: Hensarling Responds to Bureau Action on Wells Fargo; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK CONTROL ISSUE W/ TMUS LIKELY STILL EXISTS: WELLS FARGO; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 26/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks it’s time to buy into the sell-off, even with fears over trade wars and rate hikes; 20/04/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 90,276 shares to 251,698 shares, valued at $10.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 21,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 14.12 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

