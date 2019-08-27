As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose, Hyman Charles D Lowered Its Holding; Contour Asset Management Holding In Symantec (SYMC) Was Has Boosted

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 24,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 129,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 153,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 8.08M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO: CO. WILL PAY $480M; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo admits it collected fee rebates that should have been given to a public pension fund; 03/04/2018 – Great Rock Capital Closes Leverage Facility with Wells Fargo; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT IS “VERY LIKELY” WELLS FARGO WILL OUTPERFORM MOST OF ITS BANK RIVALS OVER THE NEXT DECADE; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo faces sanctions over `forced’ auto insurance sales; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 376.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.16M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 2.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79 million, up from 573,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 2.07 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 30/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC); 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 17/05/2018 – KASKELA LAW LLC: Important Deadline Established in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Symantec Corp. — SYMC; 14/05/2018 – Symantec shed 33 percent and roughly $6 billion in shareholder value Friday after announcing an internal audit; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Symantec crashes on mysterious investigation; 11/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Symantec Corporation (SYMC) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 14/05/2018 – Symantec provides a little more clarity on internal probe; 02/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Symantec on May 1 for “Systems and methods for monitoring virtual networks” (California; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,403 shares to 226,205 shares, valued at $12.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,013 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6,769 shares to 237,765 shares, valued at $84.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 520,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.96M shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

