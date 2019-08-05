As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Boosted by $454,320 Its Position; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Decreased by $348,887 Its Stake

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 9,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 113,113 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 103,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 20.16M shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME “TO BE RELATIVELY STABLE” IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 06/03/2018 – Evaluating Wells Fargo’s ‘Nice’ Behavior — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN BETSY DUKE ADDRESSES SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 06/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Pushed by Nuns to Address the Bank’s Ethical Lapses

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, down from 54,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.47. About 1.80 million shares traded or 2.95% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj accumulated 1,350 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 1.15% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 3,815 are owned by Coastline Com. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 2,940 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0.28% or 18.43 million shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,670 shares. Davis R M Incorporated holds 2.78% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 379,067 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc invested in 0.1% or 1,746 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,583 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Adirondack Tru Co has 0.4% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Guardian Tru holds 1.29% or 491,654 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Mngmt holds 0.92% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus holds 0.01% or 91 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 44,168 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) A Healthy REIT? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,252 shares to 33,909 shares, valued at $9.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 35,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,821 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).