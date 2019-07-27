As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Declined, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Trimmed Its Stake by $301,632; Oneok New (OKE) Stake Maintained by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 764,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.76 million, up from 3.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.49. About 1.49M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 48,615 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 54,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Dividend; 20/04/2018 – CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU ANNOUNCES $1 BILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WELLS FARGO FOR ‘AUTO LOAN ADMINISTRATION AND MORTGAGE PRACTICES’; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches $480 Million Settlement in Class-Action Suit; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Declares Dividend of 39c; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 04/05/2018 – RPM to Webcast Presentation at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1/Vmig 1 To Floater Certificates, Tender Option Bond Trust (Wells Fargo Liq.) Series 2018-ZM0584 & Series 2018-ZM0585; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,707 shares to 115,996 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Counsel stated it has 0.51% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept reported 8,759 shares. 265,243 are owned by Allstate. Homrich Berg holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 46,439 shares. 23.30 million were accumulated by Magellan Asset Management Limited. World reported 27.83M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.88% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department holds 13,711 shares. 60,450 are held by Maryland Capital Mgmt. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 8,400 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 12.65M are held by Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Llc. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 7.06M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Partners Inc invested in 0.31% or 78,836 shares. Fairview Capital Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 11,903 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel has invested 1.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 1.36M shares to 137,717 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 22,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.75% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 2,866 shares. 399,424 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 5,203 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wespac Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The Texas-based Tctc Limited has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 40,300 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.02% or 488,776 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 22,189 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 552,777 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited owns 4,102 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 38,818 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.17% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).