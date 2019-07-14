As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Declined, Hyman Charles D Trimmed by $1.17 Million Its Position; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holding by $742,590; Valuation Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 8.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 6,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,235 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, up from 80,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Pulse shooter scoped out Disney World, West Palm Beach: widow; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 24,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 153,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 12.59 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo hunts for mis-selling victims after $1bn fine; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 04/05/2018 – Matt Egan: Breaking: #WellsFargo agrees to pay $480 million to settle claims it misled shareholders about fake account scandal; 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Settlement Amount Was Fully Accrued as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT also sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,654 shares to 63,646 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 4,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,245 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 25,347 shares to 192,226 shares, valued at $9.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 9,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS PR J).

