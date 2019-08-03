As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose, Zacks Investment Management Has Lifted Stake; Yacktman Asset Management LP Lifted Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 10,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 4.73M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.05M, up from 4.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 6.87 million shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 294,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.83M, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86M shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $5.9 Billion; Diluted EPS of $1.12; 15/05/2018 – CELYAD OFFERING JOINT BOOKRUNNERS WELLS FARGO, BRYAN, GARNIER; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Long U.K. Exporters, Hedged Sterling (Video); 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO INTEGRATE CORPORATE, INVESTMENT BANK; LAYOFFS MAY FOLLOW – WSJ, CITING; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 08/05/2018 – FMC Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 19/04/2018 – KFSM: Source: Wells Fargo Will Be Fined $1 Billion

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Expected To Report Strong Performance Across Divisions For Q2 – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: BofA/Merrill Lynch Upgrades US Bancorp (USB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

