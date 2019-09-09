As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Upped Position; 683 Capital Management Holding in M D C Hldgs (Put) (MDC) Raised by $5.80 Million

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) (MDC) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 283,142 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 04/05/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Richmond American Announces Model Grand Opening Event In Loveland; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 New Haines City Community In Orlando; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 14/03/2018 – New Fallbrook Community In San Diego

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 11,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 62,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 50,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.48. About 20.08 million shares traded or 5.00% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER ASSET CAP INTO 2019: SLOAN; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 20/04/2018 – OCC SAYS ITS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT MAINTAINS RESTRICTIONS ON THE APPROVAL OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS TO SENIOR EXECUTIVES, AND ON THE APPOINTMENT OF SENIOR EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Soleno Therapeutics Inc by 275,025 shares to 569,087 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLU) by 280,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions and 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $746.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,758 shares to 168,936 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,270 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions and 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.