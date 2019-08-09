As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Lifted Its Holding; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $2.28 Million

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 12,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,260 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 73,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $201.35. About 2.88M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 14/03/2018 – France to Take Action v. Google, Apple for Commercial Practices; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by fears of smartphones slowdown; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 97,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 836,058 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.40 million, up from 738,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 909,447 shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – “They made one mistake,” Warren Buffett says. Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior but Buffett says it’s a good business. via @cnbctech #AllThingsBuffett; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Are Said to Improperly Alter Documents; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 09/04/2018 – WFC, BRKA: BREAKING @CFPBDirector Mulvaney seeks record fine against @WellsFargo. Could reach $1 bln. Certain to top $100 mln penalty doled out in 2016. Would fulfill @realDonaldTrump Tweet from Dec promising to go hard after third-largest bank. They want deal in days, sources; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43, Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2018-C43; 28/03/2018 – An $800 billion disconnect between the Fed and Treasury is ballooning in bonds: Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS WELLS FARGO IS A COMPANY THAT PROVED THE EFFICACY OF INCENTIVES; IT’S JUST THAT THEY HAD WRONG INCENTIVES; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,140 shares to 1,315 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Page Arthur B reported 3.62% stake. 80,832 were accumulated by Moneta Grp Invest Advisors Limited Com. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,061 shares. Jane Street Gp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.54 million shares. Stanley invested in 0.35% or 7,568 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 4,705 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 26,898 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Williams Jones & Assocs Lc reported 633,890 shares stake. Meyer Handelman, New York-based fund reported 151,844 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Company reported 22,695 shares stake. D L Carlson Investment Gp invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kanawha Ltd Liability Com reported 91,163 shares. Martin Currie stated it has 93,085 shares. Planning Lc accumulated 31,894 shares or 1.85% of the stock.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 142 shares to 649 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 465,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).