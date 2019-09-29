As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose, Ntv Asset Management Lowered by $327,496 Its Position; Leavell Investment Management Cut Its Mid (MAA) Holding by $877,617

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 7,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 169,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93 million, down from 176,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $130.33. About 401,444 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 26/04/2018 – Lowder Remains Director of Mid-America Apartment Communities; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Net $49M; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 13/03/2018 – MAA Announces Quarterly Common Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Tariff for Mid-America Pipeline Company, LLC; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats

Ntv Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 61.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc sold 6,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,334 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 11,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 59.47M shares traded or 193.20% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 11/04/2018 – ABPRO CORPORATION SAYS UBS INVESTMENT BANK, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, NOMURA ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Seek Extension of OCC Deadline Related to Anti-Money-Laundering Controls; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING; 06/04/2018 – Proxy adviser ISS recommends vote for all Wells Fargo board nominees; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Talks Earnings, Trade, Wells Fargo at Berkshire Meeting

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 102.83 million shares or 0.08% more from 102.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Prtn Lc owns 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 23,172 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh owns 7,868 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.39% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Savings Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 418,117 shares. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada reported 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). 27,490 were accumulated by Davis Selected Advisers. Pnc Financial Svcs Group invested in 0% or 9,098 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 72,476 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 41,216 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc owns 2,160 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.06% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 26,588 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.05% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 71,407 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 38,712 shares in its portfolio.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Corp Com New (NYSE:T) by 11,804 shares to 99,298 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf New (VOO) by 2,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ).

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.62M for 21.16 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

