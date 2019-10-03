As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose, Lourd Capital Has Lifted Holding by $6.80 Million; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Lourd Capital Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 428.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc bought 144,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 178,340 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 33,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.47. About 23.52 million shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio); 20/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 24/04/2018 – DYNAGAS LNG PARTNERS LP DLNG.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – Fed to put Wells Fargo remediation plan to public board vote -letter; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 52.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 250,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 226,644 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, down from 476,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $25.04. About shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $572.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 120,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 776,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $385.19 million for 12.27 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Advsrs owns 29,371 shares. Amer Research And Mngmt owns 7,984 shares. 18,120 are held by Plancorp Limited Liability Co. Fairfield Bush & Com holds 0.15% or 9,330 shares. Eagle Glob Advsrs holds 106,405 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd has 8,012 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated accumulated 8,117 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.33% stake. Argyle Capital stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 88,297 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank owns 0.64% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 582,302 shares. Ami Investment invested 3.86% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv invested in 8,235 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management accumulated 0.01% or 393 shares.