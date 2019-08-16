As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Rose, Holder Wealthtrust Fairport Has Lowered Position by $1.18 Million; As First Solar (FSLR) Stock Price Rose, Park West Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $10.40 Million

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 24,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 78,961 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, down from 103,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 26.96 million shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – MULVANEY DECLINES TO COMMENT ON REPORTS OF WELLS FARGO PENALTY; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741 Million; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – FRAZIER WILL JOIN COMPANY ON MAY 29 AND WILL BE BASED IN SAN FRANCISCO; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO on New Ad Campaign and Fed Policy (Video); 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s first-quarter profit rose 5.5 percent; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.47 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.26. About 959,030 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 4,124 shares to 72,859 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 7,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,345 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FGM).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.11 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.05M shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $120.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 265,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.

