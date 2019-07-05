As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Decreased Its Position by $3.31 Million; Martingale Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) by 66.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $730.98. About 225,804 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 14/03/2018 – His resignation comes a month after Chipotle hired Taco Bell head Brian Niccol as its new CEO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: DELIVERY SALES INCREASING AT `RAPID PACE’; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 130 TO 150 NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS IN FY 2018

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 69,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.54 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; Presale Issued; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Urges Wells Fargo To Halt Any Plans To Expand Presence On College Campuses; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts’s securities regulator investigates Wells Fargo Advisors; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net Charge-Offs $741 Million; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 12/03/2018 – BLUELINX HAS COMMITMENTS FROM WELLS FARGO & BANK OF AMERICA; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 29/03/2018 – Trump is not going to go after big tech, says Wells Fargo analyst

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54M for 49.39 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $98.32 million activity. 7,150 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares with value of $4.34M were sold by Hartung Jack.