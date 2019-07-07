As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Declined, Dowling & Yahnke Cut Holding; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Texas Yale Capital Increased by $2.65 Million Its Stake

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 9,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 145,796 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 154,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 10.80 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni Unit (Correct); 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS CFPB/OCC OFFERED TO RESOLVE PROBE FOR $1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 20/04/2018 – OMB’s Mulvaney Says Wells Fargo Fine Was ‘Right Thing to Do’ (Video); 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 09/04/2018 – Edward Harrison: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 23,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.60 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mgmt stated it has 2.80M shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Field Main Bancorp stated it has 12,655 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) stated it has 4,740 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability Company holds 8,421 shares. Cls Limited Liability Co holds 3,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vestor Lc owns 3,767 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fifth Third Bank has 0.3% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 3,788 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.81% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.35M shares. Washington Capital Mngmt holds 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 10,000 shares. Holderness reported 27,908 shares. Oarsman, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,480 shares. Beacon Fincl Gp reported 1.04% stake. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 29,539 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 172,956 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWC) by 80,797 shares to 192,476 shares, valued at $17.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 2.03% or 135,505 shares. Uss Mngmt Limited accumulated 94,500 shares. Loews Corporation reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oakbrook Invs Limited Com holds 338,910 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lourd Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 9,929 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory stated it has 3.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Md Sass Investors Serv reported 14,800 shares stake. Gm Advisory holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,324 shares. Cutter Brokerage holds 0.26% or 8,307 shares. 400,528 are held by Snow Capital Mgmt L P. American Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 54,129 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Dallas Securities Incorporated invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). California-based Regents Of The University Of California has invested 1.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

